At the Southwick National, two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion Tom Vialle had the breakout ride we were all anticipating when he first stepped foot in the U.S. last fall. In the Massachusetts sand, Vialle claimed his maiden AMA Motocross moto win in the first moto. The French rider positioned himself into second place and then capitalized on a tip over from Justin Cooper to take over the race win as he cruised home the last six motos. Then in the second moto, the #128 got another great start. Eventually, Jo Shimoda made a pass into the lead, but Vialle’s 1-2 would have the overall. But Cooper passed Vialle to take over second and was going at Shimoda for the race lead. Simultaneously, RJ Hampshire was charging after Vialle for third place, and if either Cooper took the race lead or Hampshire bumped Vialle back to fourth, Cooper would get the overall win over Vialle. Cooper made a last-minute mistake went down, then lost tow to Shimoda and Vialle was able to hold off a goggle-less Hampshire, meaning his 1-3 finishes would give him the KTM rider his maiden overall win as well. After the race, Vialle spoke to the media in the post-race press conference.
Tom, what does it mean to you to win your first AMA national? What are your thoughts on this track here and the conditions today at Southwick?
Tom Vialle: It means a lot. I had a few tough races and tough times. Even to be on the podium, first overall win and on the podium, it took time. It was tough, to be honest. Getting everything a little bit together now—I feel better on the bike, I start to feel like myself again, like last year. So, I think we are in a good way for the end of the season. The track was nice. A little bit, like I said on the podium, like what I know—the sand. The track is way different than, for example, Lommel, or other tracks like that. Underneath it’s kind of hard here, but it was nice. It was nice to be back a little bit on a sand track. Hopefully we can continue like that next weekend.
You were based in Europe. Your team is based in Lommel, so you spend a lot of time in the bottomless sand of the Netherlands and in Belgium. This track you mentioned a hard base. How did you feel on this track considering the conditions?
In Europe, all the teams are more or less based in Belgium, so we have to ride in the sand in the winter. We’re used to doing a lot of sand. The track is a little bit different, and underneath it was kind of hard, so it’s not like Lommel—this track. Maybe close to Valkenswaard or a track like this where it’s hard underneath. I like the track. It was pretty nice. Actually, it was not super rough. It was rough, but more like small braking bumps. It was not big waves like we can see at Lommel. But it was nice, I had a fun time.
This win for you, when we talk about getting comfortable, getting set up in the nationals and things, obviously in the European races, in the MXGPs, you get to ride more of a specialized motorcycle. Is it taking you a little bit to get a bike that you feel comfortable on that’s more familiar with what you rode last year, and that you used for your two world championships?
Yeah, the weekend is way different. Here we don’t have so much time, that’s maybe why I struggle a little bit the first moto. But especially everyone told me here, early in the first practice you have to do a lap because it’s off the fastest. Even first lap, I jumped over the finish jump. It was not a big jump, but I don’t even know, never jumped before and have to go from the second lap full gas almost. So, it’s pretty tough. I’m a rider—like normally I try to anticipate, a little bit, the track and it took some time. In Europe we have like 30 minutes free practice. Here after two or three laps you have to ride at almost 100 percent. So, it’s pretty tough. I’m getting used to it actually, getting better each weekend on timed practice, but for sure, it’s not easy.
Have you ever ridden Spring Creek in Millville, or have you ever watched it on TV or anything? Do you know anything about that track?
No. For sure on TV I know, but I never rode in the U.S. before this year, so I don't know the track.
I believe this is the first 250 win for [factory] KTM since Marvin [Musquin] was in the class. I know Marvin has been helping you, mentoring you as you adjust to the U.S. Can you talk about that relationship and how he has been an asset to you and maybe now knowing that, what that means to you to know that you’re kind of starting a new chapter for KTM in the 250 class?
I started to work with Marvin for the outdoors. I needed someone close and who knows the tracks and can help me a lot from his experience. He rode here for many years, so he knows a lot about each track. We talked a lot before the moto about the lines and stuff. Trying just to help and get me a little bit more comfortable about the track. That works pretty good so far.
