What are you thinking about throughout the race? Do you focus on your pit board every lap and just kind of want to see what your mechanic writes each lap? Or what are your thought processes and what are you thinking about each lap? Are you breaking it down in segments or just in general, 'I’ll get through this five minutes or ten minutes,' or whatever?

It’s weird. If someone was in my mind throughout the race, I’d be kind of confused because I’m on and off focusing on where Chase is at, Dylan’s there. It was definitely a lot easier to spot Chase this weekend with the green. [Laughs] It catches my eye really quickly, so that was good. So, it was just thinking of that and trying to make sure I hit my lines, see where the gap is. Obviously, mine was also thinking about how tired my legs were, but then at the end I had a song playing in my head. It’s like a squirrel brain a little bit, but the main ones, at the start is just the gap and hitting my marks.

When you pick your start, your competition, do you care where they’re starting? Do you want to be inside or outside? Now you’re picking first all the time, so do you consider where you competition might pick, or you just pick where you want and don’t think about them?

I just kind of got off of what I feel best with, now because they’re prepping only so far out in front. So, I just look at the best rut and the best angle at the first turn. If my competitors go next to me, like Dylan this weekend, he asked which way I lean. I kind of tend to hook right a bit. He got lucky on this weekend. I went straight, thankfully. I just look at whatever position is best on the gate.