The fifth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. This race will be the 22nd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the RedBud National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the RedBud National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the 11th round MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia). The MXGP of Sumbawa will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

And the first round of the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will also take place this weekend. The British GP will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday (July 1).

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.