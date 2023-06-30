The fifth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. This race will be the 22nd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the RedBud National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the RedBud National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the 11th round MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia). The MXGP of Sumbawa will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
And the first round of the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will also take place this weekend. The British GP will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday (July 1).
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
RedBudSaturday, July 1
- QualifyingLiveJuly 1 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 1 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 1 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 1 - 3:15 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 1 - 4:15 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 3 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia)Sunday, July 2
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
- WSX
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|200
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|151
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|138
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|134
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|175
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|147
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|133
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|129
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|121
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|505
|2
|Romain Febvre
|404
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|386
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|374
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|371
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|439
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|434
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|417
|4
|Jago Geerts
|381
|5
|Liam Everts
|381
2023 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud MX
Address: 13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the RedBud National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Animated Track Map
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Buchanan, Michigan.
Saturday, July 1, 2023