WSX Announces Race Format, Featuring SuperPole, Triple-Crown Style Action

The following press release is from SX Global:

Three-Race ‘Back-to-Back' Main Event Format & Superpole Round Highlight Groundbreaking Competition Structure for FIM World Supercross Championship Events

New Format Emphasizes More Racing and Shorter Race Formats to Maximize Action, Excitement and Entertainment at Every WSX Championship Round

Australia – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today unveiled details for an innovative competitive format to be utilized in FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship events ongoing – a format designed to maximize racing action and overall excitement and entertainment for fans at every WSX event.

The non-traditional format features more races and shorter race durations, significantly increasing the overall level of action and excitement, while minimizing downtime for fans throughout events. Highlighting the competitive format are three Main Event races for each class, with the combined individual results of each Main Event determining each Championship Round winner for both the WSX and SX2 classes. The three, back-to-back Main Event format and shorter race durations significantly increases the overall level of intensity and unpredictability at every Championship round and makes getting effective starts and hole shots all the more critical. Much of this format has been tested successfully at SX Global-produced AUS-X Open events, with incredibly positive feedback from riders and fans alike.”

In addition, the WSX class will feature a Superpole round – an individual time trial format, featuring the top-10 WSX heat race finishers, to determine the order for the Main Event races. Combined with adjacent entertainment, including live music and freestyle motocross exhibitions, the unique format translates into an unparalleled level of entertainment for fans at every WSX Championship round.

“In everything we do with the WSX Championship, our aim is to take what’s best about supercross and expand on that with innovative ideas that address areas where the sport can be even better, and this competitive format is a prime example of that,” said Adam Bailey, managing director – Motorsport of SX Global. “As we drive a dynamic global future for supercross, the fan experience has to be central to everything. Having more races ensures fans will enjoy significantly more action from their favorite riders over the course of an event, while shorter race formats increase the overall level of drama and excitement through tighter, action-packed battles and minimal downtime over the course of the evening.

The competitive format at WSX Championship rounds breaks down as follows: