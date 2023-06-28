Racer X Online: You got yourself a job. What made you want to do it? You raced it last year until you crashed. You’re a fan of the series. I get it, but what made you want to commit more time and energy and travel and all of that?

Chad Reed: I’m a fan of supercross and always have been. Growing up in Australia, racing supercross at twelve years old, chasing the dream, racing in the U.S. and everything like that. Supercross will just always be. In my opinion, it’s the elite of our sport. Two wheels off-road racing at the highest level is supercross. For whatever reason, I fell in love with it when I was about nine years old, and I’ve just loved it. So, just wanting to be a part of it, the goal, the vision. As a rider, I always kind of loved and shared that vision of wanting to go bigger and better and go global.

We initially started to scratch the surface with that in 2002 going to Switzerland and to Holland. It just didn’t really work out for whatever reason, and then here we are. We’ve got a new group that’s kind of sharing and chasing that same dream as well. Love to be a part of it. I’ve been in both on so many different things. The athlete side of it, the team owner side of it, and then obviously into the 2009, 2010, 2011, I was the co-promoter of Australian supercross. So, definitely seen it different side of the world from the promoter side of it. So, just that perspective and understanding all the different outlets and seeing how that experience works, because I can help them better ammunition going forward, I guess.