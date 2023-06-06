Tom Vialle made it through Monster Energy AMA Supercross in his debut season of racing in the U.S. That feat alone is not easy, and despite some bumps and bruises along the way, Vialle rode home an eighth place in the 250SX East Region Championship. Up next, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Vialle, a two-time MX2 champion in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), was expected to turn heads and contest for podiums and race wins in the sport he is more familiar with. At the first two rounds of the 2023 Pro Motocross season, Vialle finished 7-3 for fourth overall. Both races he had the same settings in the second motos, so heading into the Thunder Valley National this weekend, he is anticipating putting together two strong motos in the same day. After the race, our Kellen Brauer caught up to Vialle at the media scrum. Here is what the #128 had to say.

Racer X: All right, Tom Vialle, fourth overall, a better second moto for you again this week, just sort of take me through your day.

Tom Vialle: Same as last weekend, seven and three for fourth overall so that’s kind of crazy. A little bit like last week in the first moto we struggled a little bit with bike set up, made some changes for second moto it was way better. Now not going to touch it anymore, just riding this week and hopefully be ready to do two good motos because kind of disappointed in the first moto I was third feeling confident and then just dropped the rhythm quite a lot. So, second moto was way better, I was not too far from Justin [Cooper] I was trying to fight and catch but he was little bit too far. But hopefully we can do two good motos and be on the box and hopefully fight for the win.

So, the set up that you had at Fox Raceway did you change it again for this weekend?

We tried to make…you know we always try to make it better and made some small mistake. So, we went back for second moto like at Pala and it was way better. So, we are just going to stick with that and hopefully we can do two good motos in Thunder Valley.