Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez was the best of the rest as he kept riding at a great tempo to stay 3rd from lap 1 until the end without getting into any trouble. Behind him the battle for the 4th place raged on between Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff . Coldenhoff looked determined as he took an aggressive line to overtake SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato on lap 2 and sustained his speed to edge closer to Vlaanderen who was riding 4th from the start. Following several tries, lap 13 was the moment for Coldenhoff to get the final word and overtook Vlaanderen for 4th. Vlaanderen settle for a really 5th place.

Romain Febvre managed to get to 6th after an average start that place him 8th on lap 1. The Frenchman showed all his skills as he overtook Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers for 5th on lap 2 and he had to pick clever lines to pass Forato for 6th on lap 9. Forato made a mistake and had to concede another position on the same lap to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer. Forato finished 8th in the end.

Seewer had to draw a lot of energy after a poor start that saw him getting to 11th on lap 1. The recent GP winner moved up quickly to 8th on lap 8. He then capitalised on Forato’s mistake and got to 7th where he finished. Bogers showed good pace as he rode consistently into the top 10 to finish at a good 9th place in front of another good performer MRT Racing Team Beta’s Alessandro Lupino. The Italian managed to get a good start to be 9th on lap 1 but got passed a couple of times and moved down to 11th but Lupino kept battling and got back up to 10th in the end.

De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel went down at the start of the race and unfortunately had to retire from the Grand Prix while JM Honda Racing’s Brent Van Doninck also crash during lap 2 and also had to retire from the GP.

In race 2, Jorge Prado took the other FOX Holeshot and kept the lead in front of Febvre and Herlings. Febvre had an excellent flow and managed to pass Prado on lap 4 to lead most of the race but Herlings was simply too fast today as he passed Prado for 2nd on lap 7 and began to increase his pace to edge closer to Febvre. Eventually on lap 13 of 16, Herlings pounced and overtook Febvre to take the lead and win the race to get his first perfect weekend of the season. With a win in the RAM Qualifying Race and 1-1 on Sunday, Herlings got a maximum of point to reduce the points behind Prado.

Febvre settled for a good 2nd place to go 6-2 and finish 3rd overall. Prado on his side continues to be a model of consistency with a 2-3 to keep his Red Plate going. Behind them Coldenhoff displayed a great weekend as he was 4th from start to finish to go 4-4 and a 4th overall.

Seewer managed to get to 5th after coming from the back showing that he is resourceful to salvage important points. 7th on lap 1, passed Bogers for 6th on lap 4 and benefitted from Fernandez’ misfortune on lap 8 to go 5th and finish 5th overall with a 7-5. Bogers, unfortunately had to retire from the race few laps later while podium hopeful, Fernandez was 5th until lap 5 but had a bike problem and had to retire to 9th overall. He lost vital points as he lost one position to Febvre go 4th in the Championship.

Forato showed all his talent to go from 10th on lap 1 to 6th in the end as he passed sand specialist Vlaanderen on lap 7 for 8th and capitalised on Fernandez and Bogers issues to move up to 6th and kept that position until the checkered flag to go 8-6 for 7th overall, bouncing back from France.

Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod is another rider that shows consistency into the top 10 over the last Grand Prix as the Swiss managed to finish where he started with a solid 8th position. Lupino seemed to have like these rainy conditions in Kegums as the Italian solidly finished 9th for an encouraging and good 8th overall.

JWR Honda Racing’s Alvin Ostlund made an apparition into the top 10 with a very good performance as the Swedish went from 15th on lap 1 to 10th and getting good points along the way.

In the end Jeffrey Herlings had the perfect weekend with a 1-1-1 to get the maximum points while Jorge Prado keeps the Red Plate and add another podium to his consistent season. Romain Febvre gets a back-to-back podium and moves back up to 3rd in the Championship.

Jeffrey Herlings: “It was not an easy win. In the second race Romain (Febvre) was riding very strong and I had to fight for that one. Overall, I am very happy and pleased to win the Grand Prix. It was a perfect weekend and now I’m looking forward Germany”

Jorge Prado: “I was feeling great on Saturday but today I thought I could have won the first race but Jeffrey (Herlings) made a great charge. I had two great starts with two FOX Holeshots and I’m happy to keep the Red Plate. We are going to keep working to stay consistent and get some wins too and I’m really looking for the next races”

Romain Febvre: “It was a good operation for the weekend. In the second race I got a good start, it was muddy which is conditions that I love and I could pass some riders to get to the front. I had to concede the lead to Jeffrey (Herlings) which was a bit disappointed but I’m happy because my speed is good”