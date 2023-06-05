Hunter wasn’t alone in his thoughts, as Hangtown wasn’t ripped and watered as aggressively as some past years. The track crews have moved away from that concept a bit because riders and teams though a slightly dryer track might lead to shorter ruts and less “slot-car” or “locked in one rut” racing. This time that theory didn’t quite pan out, and lots of riders felt that led to a one-lined track in both motos.

“Yeah, basically the same, except they threw a lot of water down for the second moto, so if I had gotten the bad start in the second moto it wouldn’t have been as fun,” said Hunter. “You try to stick to whatever line is driest, and when you’re trying to make passes, you’re using lines you’re not familiar with, and it gets tricky. The track today, it was tough, difficult to deal with, dry, then when there’s a lot of water on the top it adds another element. Just trying to manage it and not ask for more than what the track gives you in the second moto.”

There. Right there. That’s what makes the Lawrence brothers such a formidable duo. It’s not just blazing speed, talent or daring. They play it smart and take what the track gives. It makes this success seem sustainable for longer. Further, for as dominant that Jett has been, he can actually get much better, since he’s only a rookie.

“Yeah, it was kind of just learn the track again, it’s still a new bike and new power, so it’s kind of learning that,” said Jett. “It was fun in the first moto to give and take, learn where I can be aggressive and where I can’t. The track was so chopped out, and it was already dry, it was already gone the first few laps of moto one. They tried fixing it with a ton of water in for the second moto and that doesn’t help. Not a crazy day, a few things we need to work on. I learned that I need to eat! I just had one of Dr. G’s [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] smoothies and yeah, that didn’t last me the whole moto! Just learning areas I need to improve. Onto Colorado and we’ll see how the bike works at altitude.”