The second round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. This race will be the 19th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the eighth-round MXGP of Latvia. The MXGP of Latvia will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveJune 3 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 3 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 3 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 3 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 3 - 7:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJune 5 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Mason-DixoneMTB Round 5
Saturday, June 3
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of LatviaSunday, June 4
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|50
|2
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|44
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|40
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|34
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|34
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|45
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|37
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|35
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|34
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|34
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|129
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|110
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|145
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|134
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|131
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|127
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|176
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|161
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|147
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|127
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|111
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|200
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|165
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|150
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|121
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|107
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|342
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|318
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|263
|4
|Romain Febvre
|263
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|243
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|319
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|318
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|307
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|303
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|259
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center
Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Mason-Dixon GNCC
Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Center
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Latvia
MXGP of Latvia Race Center
OTHER INFO
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Address: 13300 White Rock Rd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Matthews Farm
Address: 134 Matthews Rd
Dilliner, PA 15327
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to Mason-Dixon GNCC.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Rancho Cordova, California.
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
Friday
June 2, 2023
- 9:00amGates Open
- 2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday
June 3, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:05amAmateur ATV Registration
- 11:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05amPro ATV Registration
- 1:30pm – 3:30pmeMTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 7:30pm8th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show presented by the GNCC Kennel Club
- 12:00amGates Close
Sunday
June 4, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45amAmateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)