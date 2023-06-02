Results Archive
How to Watch: Pro Motocross, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Pro Motocross, GNCC, and MXGP

June 2, 2023 10:45am
by:

The second round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. This race will be the 19th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action this weekend for the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC in Pennsylvania. We have already seen seven different overall winners to start off the season—could we see an eighth this weekend? The Mason-Dixon GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the eighth-round MXGP of Latvia. The MXGP of Latvia will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Hangtown Motocross Classic

     Saturday, June 3
    Hangtown Motocross Classic
    Rancho Cordova, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 3 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 3 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 3 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 3 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 3 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 3 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 3 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 3 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 3 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 3 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      June 5 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     Sunday, June 4
    Kegums
    Kegums LV Latvia
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 3 - 9:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 3 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 7:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia50
2Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States44
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France40
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States34
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States34
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia45
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States37
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States35
4Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States34
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States34
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States148
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States138
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States129
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States110
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
2Ruy Barbosa Chile145
3Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand134
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States131
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States127
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States176
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States161
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States147
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States127
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States111
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand200
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States165
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States150
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States121
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States107
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain342
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands318
3Ruben Fernandez Spain263
4Romain Febvre France263
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland243
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium319
2Andrea Adamo Italy318
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands307
4Thibault Benistant France303
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany259
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy MX Preview Videos

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 - 450 Class

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 - 250 Class

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center

Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

Mason-Dixon GNCC

Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Latvia

MXGP of Latvia Race Center

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

OTHER INFO

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Address: 13300 White Rock Rd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Matthews Farm
Address: 134 Matthews Rd
Dilliner, PA 15327

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to Mason-Dixon GNCC.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map.
The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 Mason-Dixon GNCC track map.
The 2023 Mason-Dixon GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Rancho Cordova, California.

Saturday, June 3, 2023

The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic weekend schedule.
The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Friday

June 2, 2023

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday

June 3, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:05amAmateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05amPro ATV Registration
  • 1:30pm – 3:30pmeMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 7:30pm8th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show presented by the GNCC Kennel Club
  • 12:00amGates Close

Sunday

June 4, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45amAmateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)
