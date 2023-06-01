Round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Hangtown in Northern California. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450 Class
Jason Anderson – Neck | Out
Anderson is expected back at some point this season, but as of now there is no timetable on his return after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.
Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder in Nashville. He’ll be back this summer, but we aren’t sure when.
Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out
Bloss told us he is currently out of action after breaking his collarbone in Nashville.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig dislocated his hip and broke his elbow in Glendale. He’s aiming to be back somewhere around the second half of the season.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft is out for the year after crashing before supercross and sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.
Kris Keefer – Ribs, Kidney | Out
Keefer crashed during qualifying at Fox Raceway and cracked three ribs and bruised his kidney. Keefer was quick to point out that his ribs are, “Cracked, not broken!” and will get back on the gate at Thunder Valley.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell is out with an Achilles injury. He might be back for one or two races at the end of the season.
John Short — Wrist | Out
Short is out for the summer after hurting his wrist in Denver, which required surgery.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
The return of Stewart, who underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained during supercross, is yet to be determined.
Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac is out for the summer due to an injured Achilles tendon sustained in Denver.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out
Brown is out with a broken hand. In the meantime, Caden Braswell is filling in for him.
Carter Dubach – Banged Up | TBD
Dubach crashed on the last lap of the first moto last week at Fox Raceway. He was too banged up to ride the second moto but is going to try press day at Hangtown to see if he can race.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Forkner is out due to a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Hammaker broke his arm before supercross. The injury was severe and required an involved repair process. There's a chance he makes it back for High Point but the more likely scenario is RedBud.
Hunter Lawrence – Ribs | In
Lawrence had a big crash during the week before the opener and tore “all the fascia and cartilage off” his rib. He ended up winning the opener anyway and is in for Hangtown.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum while practicing during supercross. He’s out for the time being.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Nicoletti is expected to be back somewhere around the halfway point of the season following a dislocated wrist in Oakland.
Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out
Robertson is out due to a broken leg sustained in Glendale. At the moment there is no timetable on his return.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano missed supercross with a torn ACL and is still on the mend. He’s out for the immediate future.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He underwent surgery and is out for the year.