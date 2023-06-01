With the unfortunate injuries of so many riders at the tail end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the door of opportunity is wide open for privateers to score some good points in these early rounds of AMA Pro Motocross. One such rider who took advantage of that at Fox Raceway was RJ Wageman. Wageman last scored points when he went 16-14 for 15th overall at the Hangtown National in 2021 and he started his day off at Fox Raceway this year in a similar manner with a 16th in the first moto. But then while running in the points again in the second moto, Wageman had a huge crash that bent up his bike pretty bad. He would finish off the moto, but it was ultimately a disappointing 33rd place finish. Despite that, he was still in good spirits at the end of the day about his overall speed and performance.

Racer X: All right, RJ Wageman. Hey, scored points man! First moto, 16th!

RJ Wageman: Yeah, man, I was super stoked. Started off the day with some pretty good practice laps. It was pretty tough. The track was super wet. I was in B practice, kind of bummed on that, but yeah, made it happen. Qualified I think 24th and got off the gate pretty well in moto one and just kind of fought hard. Even though I got off the gate well, I kind of got shuffled, pulled some tear offs and then had to regroup and I think came from 27th to 16th so pretty stoked on the riding. I felt good and to come away with 16th was pretty awesome.

Tell me about what happened in the second one. I mean, you were up front off the start. And then what happened?

Man, wow, what a bummer. I’m still trying to process it. I got a really good start. I think I was kind of right outside the top ten and just kind of was riding my own lines. I was kind of with Chiz [Kyle Chisholm], [Fredrik] Noren, and maybe Dante Oliveira, like we were all kind of just battling and it was really awesome. And then I kind of settled, I got really flat. I just kind of ran out of energy. The halfway flag came out and I was like, “Man, I'm definitely getting tired.” I needed to search, and I was looking for smooth lines. The track was just beat up. In the back, you hit the big double and I came down the straightaway, clipped my left foot, kind of cross rutted and just yard saled. Dude, full yard sale. My bike went flying, bent the bars and I got sprung right back up and I tried to get going. I kind of had to sit there for a while and just gather my thoughts and then I was like, “All right, let's finish this thing.” But yeah, I came up with 33rd and just threw away another good moto.