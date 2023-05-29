Welcome back DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims as backer of the Weege Show! Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Fox Raceway to recap the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship for 2023, which was swept by Jett and Hunter Lawrence. Is this the sign of things to come...for a long time? Or should we not get too excited by the opening round of any series? Brought to you by DID Chains and Dirt Star Rims. What drives you? Well, all of those Team Honda HRC wins were connected via DID Chains. Think about it!