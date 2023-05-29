Results Archive
Watch: Fox Raceway National Moto Highlights & Results

May 29, 2023 11:00am | by:
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the first round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Fox Raceway National was also the 18th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Haiden Deegan (6-2 on Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (1-11 on Husqvarna).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 on Yamaha).

Check out the post-race videos for the Fox Raceway National.

Fox Raceway National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - Salt Lake City SX

Post-Race Press Conference

Overall Results

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250

May 27, 2023
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States6 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States1 - 11 HQV FC250 RE
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon France France7 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450

May 27, 2023
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States4 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia45
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States37
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States35
4Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States34
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States34
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia50
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States44
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France40
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States34
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States34
Full Standings
