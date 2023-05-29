Watch: Fox Raceway National Moto Highlights & Results
May 29, 2023 11:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the first round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Fox Raceway National was also the 18th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Haiden Deegan (6-2 on Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (1-11 on Husqvarna).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 on Yamaha).
Check out the post-race videos for the Fox Raceway National.
Fox Raceway National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Salt Lake City SX
Post-Race Press Conference
Overall Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway - 250May 27, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA United States
|6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|1 - 11
|HQV FC250 RE
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon France
|7 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
Fox Raceway - 450May 27, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|4 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|45
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|37
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|35
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|34
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|34
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|44
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|40
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|34
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|34