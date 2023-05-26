Press Day At Pala (Jason Weigandt)

Nice look for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship to hold the preseason press conference over at the Pala Casino’s concert venue. That provided for a really cool setting instead of the standard deal inside the press tent at the track. I’ve driven past the Pala Casino countless times, and I didn’t even know it had this venue back there, with a stage, pools, a bar, and more. Anyway, it added some class to the proceedings.

I hosted the press conference and I wanted to add some new news to the event. I announced some of the payouts for the $5.5 million SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), which, as far as I know, haven’t really been circulated anywhere. I think, once Monster Energy AMA Supercross started, we just dove back into the normal supercross talk and forgot to shine more light on this year’s new addition. Anyway, there’s huge money on the line for the three playoff-style races at the end of the season. Each race features a $404,000 purse, with the 450 race winner getting $100k, the 250 race winner getting $50k, last place (22nd) makes $2,400. The LCQ has a payout, also, down to 30th, which means every rider who qualifies for the playoffs will get some money.

The individual purse at those three races totals $1.2 million. The rest of the $5.5 million goes into the points fund bonuses. The winner of the SuperMotocross World Championship takes home $1 Million in the 450 class, and $500,000 in the 250 class. But here’s what I think is the best part: fifth place in 450 points pays $150,000. Eighth place pays $100,000. Fifteenth pays $32,000, and 22nd pays $25,000. Plus, you can stack the individual race purse money on top of this. Here’s what I see about this money. First, some privateers will make some good dough. If a guy gets 22nd at all three races and gets 22nd in points, he’s making more than 30 grand. That’s traditionally a position earned by a privateer, so that’s awesome. Also, the top dudes have a lot to fight for. Normally, it feels like it’s title or bust for a factory rider, but there’s a real incentive to at least try to get fifth in points, because that pays $150,000. We see a lot of guys on the sidelines right now, but there’s incentive to get back out there by September instead of shutting it down for the season. This means we haven’t seen the last of guys like Justin Barcia and Christian Craig, who were both on hand yesterday to talk about their comebacks from injury. I would not rule out seeing Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson and more later this summer, plus, Cooper Webb has already returned. This could get interesting.

Speaking of that, I asked Webb if he watched the Denver Supercross. He said he did not, because he went on vacation. Then he woke up Sunday morning, watched the highlights, saw Eli Tomac had gone out with injury, and “I punched the wall.” Cooper said he spent about three hours contemplating it all, then he moved on.

Webb looked pretty darned fast yesterday. He said he has three days under him now after getting back on the bike on Friday. He’s done 35-minute motos and doesn’t feel that bad, actually. Will be interesting to see where he slots in, and how much ground he can make up after missing time with that concussion.

I couldn’t really tell who looked “best” of the 450 riders yesterday, because the track was super smooth. You could tell who was charging on 250s. Haiden Deegan, man, I don’t know if it was fast on a stopwatch, but it sure looked good, he was aggressive, wheelieing out of corners and slamming his YZ250F into berms. Max Vohland and Ryder DeFrancesco also looked good to my eye, and those are both riders that have logged a lot of time on this track. Our video man Tom Journet also said Jeremy Martin was looking pretty sweet out there. The 250 class is gonna be awesome.

That’s it from the track. Be sure to join us on Peacock Saturday for our qualifying coverage at 10 a.m. Pacific, then motos begin at 1 p.m. Pacific. New this year is a 30-minute halftime break between motos, and we’ll host a show with highlights and analysis. I’ll be joined by James Stewart and Jason Thomas for all of those shows. Can’t wait!