How to Watch: Fox Raceway

How to Watch Fox Raceway

May 25, 2023 5:30pm
by:

Main image by Chelsea Adams

The 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. This race will be the 18th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Fox Raceway National motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a weekend off, then the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC will take place June 3 and 4 in Pennsylvania.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the eighth round MXGP of Latvia June 3 and 4 as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway

     Saturday, May 27
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA US United States
    • Preseason Press Conference 
      Live
      May 25 - 2:00 PM
      youtube
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      May 29 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2022 Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States546
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States539
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States440
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany394
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States373
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia525
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan480
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia468
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States415
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States346
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy MX Preview Videos

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 - 450 Class

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 - 250 Class

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Fox Raceway National

Fox Raceway National Race Center

Fox Raceway National Injury Report

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Provisional Entry List

May 27, 2023
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin New Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States HQV FC250 RE
30Jo Shimoda New Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List
Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Provisional Entry List

May 27, 2023
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb
New Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo New Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF450R
23Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Complete Entry List

Other Info

Fox Raceway at Pala
Address: 12799 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National.

Track Map

2023 Fox Raceway National fan map.
2023 Fox Raceway National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

Fox Raceway National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Pala, California.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

2023 Fox Raceway National Race Weekend Schedule
2023 Fox Raceway National Race Weekend Schedule Pro Motocross
