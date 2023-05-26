Phil Nicoletti might actually be racing soon! Our man is back on his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha and testing a YZ450F for an assault on Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, and more in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Okay, maybe that’s going a tad far, but Phil hopes to be back racing shortly in Pro Motocross. In the meantime, he’s still answering your questions. Shoot him an email phil@racerxonline.com and get some knowledge.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Wassup Phil,

Love hearing you on the PulpMX show! I’m wondering why nobody takes a full-ish victory lap after a win? You could roll most of the jumps, waving and revving your engine at the crowd then maybe huck a huge whip off the triple. I understand that teams don’t wanna risk nac-nacs over the triple on the last lap, but after you cross the finish let the lappers finish the race then do a little show boating that you’ve earned. Hope your recovery is going ok and I get to see you at Southwick!

Masshole Tom

Masshole Tom,

I’m sure most would love to do a victory lap. But we are told we aren’t allowed to, because of TV and what not. They only have a certain amount of time to work with before the show ends, so if you spend three minutes on a victory lap, NBC doesn’t get to interview you about the race, and then sponsors would be pissed and the fans will be wondering what the hell happened. But to win, and then celebrate with the crowd would be a much better feeling, IMO. I will be at Southwick, so come say hi.