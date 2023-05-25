Main image by Mitch Kendra

The 2023 season of AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for the opening round.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Anderson sustained a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville and will miss the action this weekend. At the moment there is no timetable for his return.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia is recovering after a big crash in Nashville, in which he broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder. We don’t have an official return date, but it won’t be this weekend. He said in today’s preseason press conference that he has yet to ride again but he did do pushups today, so he takes that as progress.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss told us he’s healing up well after breaking his collarbone in Nashville but is unsure when he’ll be back racing.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

There is currently no timetable on the return of Craig, who dislocated his hip and broke his elbow in Glendale. He said in today’s presser he is about three weeks away from riding and is roughly aiming to race the final five rounds.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | In

Ferrandis will return to racing this weekend after missing most of supercross due to a concussion.