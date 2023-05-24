Chase Sexton could or even should be turning into a diva now that he's been a race winner and now a champion in the 450 class, but instead, he seems to become more open, more accommodating and more friendly with each race success. Jason Weigandt chatted with him late last week for an update on Pro Motocross testing and prep, how his championship weekend went in Monster Energy Supercross, and why he's still humble (hint: midwest roots, says Chase).

