Get Your Fox Raceway National Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday
May 23, 2023 1:25pm | by: Chance Pickens
Are you headed to the Fox Raceway National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Fox Raceway National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. Attend each event in order to collect all 11 unique stickers!
See you at the races!