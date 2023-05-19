Main image by Mack Faint

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off its 2023 season next weekend in California. However, there is still racing to watch this weekend, with both the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in action.

The John Penton GNCC will take place May 20 and 21 in Millfield, Ohio. The John Penton GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The seventh-round MXGP of France will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.