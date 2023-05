Watch: Carson Brown Signs as Red Bull Athlete, Rips Three Different Two Strokes

Film/text: Carson Brown

I fire up two strokes from 3 different eras and rail them around my backyard track! In this video; I hop on a 2000 CR250 2-Stroke, a custom built YZ Supermini with a YZ 125 motor fit into a hand built supermini sized frame, and a 1980 YZ125 for non-stop action. Stoked to be a new Red Bull Athlete; I have a ton of big ideas and I am excited to bring you guys along to the next level with Red Bull.

Images by Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool