Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Colt Nichols and More Announced to Compete in FIM World Supercross Championship

May 17, 2023 1:00pm | by:
Colt Nichols and More Announced to Compete in FIM World Supercross Championship

The 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship has continued to expand its global contingent of star athletes, announcing Colt Nichols, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Enzo Lopes, Chris Blose, and Kyle Peters, who have all been added to the six-round championship season. 

With global sensation Ken Roczen recently announcing his return to WSX competition, SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said Roczen’s commitment and the growing list of international stars add further anticipation and excitement for fans attending this year’s events around the world. 

“We’re building the World Supercross Championship for the fans first and foremost, and they are our motivation. There’s nothing more rewarding than witnessing their enjoyment when they experience WSX racing for the first time and get to see their heroes in action first-hand.

“You can feel the energy building for the season opener in Birmingham. If you’re a hardcore supercross fan or just looking to experience the most entertaining motorsport on the planet, you have to be at Villa Park on the first of July.”

“It’s fantastic to see so many of the top riders from 2022 returning and new faces joining WSX for our first official season. It’s been an enormous amount of work, but the increased depth of talent in 2023 proves we’re building a product that the world’s best athletes want to win, and I’m proud of that,” said Bailey.

2021 AMA 250SX East Region Champion Nichols makes the move to the World Supercross Championship for the first time. He joins Rick Ware Racing and is eager to test his mettle against the best riders in the world after a breakout season in the US domestic championship.

Henry Miller returns to Rick Ware Racing for a second season of international competition alongside defending SX2 World Champion Shane McElrath

Debuting for the Honda NILS team is 2022 SX2 3rd place getter Chris Blose. Blose will be joined by World Supercross Championship newcomer and four-time AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters, who will also compete in the SX2 class for Honda NILS.

MotoConcepts’ mainstay Vince Friese, who finished 3rd on the podium in the WSX class in 2022 after a controversial finish, will be joined by seasoned AMA 250cc and 450cc winner Cole Seely, who is stepping up to the premier WSX class.

In SX2, Mitchell Oldenburg also returns to the MotoConcepts squad alongside veteran racer Michael Alessi, who will make his return to supercross competition.

The Yarrive Konsky-led Fire Power Honda team further strengthens its competitive lineup with international supercross specialist and AMA 450cc race winner Justin Brayton joining teammates Max Anstie and Dean Wilson.

Justin Brayton has experienced great success under Konsky’s management in the Australian and AMA Supercross Championships. He moves across to Konsky’s WSX team to compete on the Fire Power Honda-built Honda CRF450R.

Having had a breakout season in this year’s AMA Supercross 250cc West Coast Championship, Enzo Lopes will give the Brazilian fans a reason to cheer. He’s returning to the Club MX FXR team and competing in the SX2 class. 

Canadian Cole Thompson will join Lopes in SX2, while Matt Moss (making a recent switch from MDK Motorsports) and Luke Neese will represent the team in the WSX class.

The MDK Motorsports squad will see former AMA 250cc East Coast Champion and fan favourite Justin Bogle return to the team to contest the SX2 class and welcome newcomer Cade Clason, who will race in the WSX class.

Tickets for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship season-opening rounds are on sale now. Visit the WSX Championship website to find out more.

Team/RiderClass
Rick Ware Racing
Joey SavatgyWSX
Colt NicholsWSX
Shane McElrathSX2
Henry MillerSX2
Honda NILS
Jordi TixierWSX
Chris BloseSX2
Kyle PetersSX2
Team GSM
Gregory ArandaWSX
Thomas RametteWSX
Maxime DespreySX2
Honda Fire Power
Dean WilsonWSX
Justin BraytonWSX
Max AnstieSX2
MDK Motorsports
Cade ClasonWSX
Justin BogleSX2
MotoConcepts
Cole SeelyWSX
Vince FrieseWSX
Michael AlessiSX2
Mitchell OldenburgSX2
PMG
Ken RoczenWSX
Kyle ChisholmWSX
BUD Racing
Justin HillWSX
Cédric SoubeyrasWSX
Club MX
Matt MossWSX
Luke NeeseWSX
Enzo LopesSX2
Cole ThompsonSX2
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now