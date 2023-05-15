The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted. Three champions have been crowned as the season came to a conclusion at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Former pro Jason Thomas was on hand at for the finale, so we fired some questions his way to get his thoughts on different aspects of the race day.

We’ve seen all kinds of conditions in Salt Lake City over the years. Hot weather, heavy rain, even snow! This year we had semi-dry, then wet, dirt. Does that make it tough to prepare for a race, or get setup handled correctly, when you have no idea what the conditions will be like on race day?

Somewhat but we have also seen all kinds of weather recently with the whirlwind of Atlanta, East Rutherford, Nashville, and Denver leading up to the finale. I would guess the teams and riders were ready for anything.

The elevation is usually more of a concern than anything but that could also be less of an issue after Denver, too. Adjusting the ECU mapping and finding the right gearing are two big focal points when a drastic change of elevation occurs. Many of the 250 riders are forced to start in first gear, for example. That would never happen in any other situation. That, in turn, effects the starting ECU map which is based on RPM. The optimal RPM for a first gear start versus second would likely be different, requiring a different setting on the map. Little details that significantly affect the result.

Aaron Plessinger was second in Salt Lake City. The field was depleted, yes, but he was well on his way to winning in Detroit when the field was still deep. What’d you think of this ride, and what were his strengths on Saturday night?

I think it was an opportunity that he took advantage of. Do I think he would have gotten second with Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and co. all healthy? No, I do not. That’s not something he can control, though. When the door is open, like it was on Saturday, you have to walk through it. He did just that.