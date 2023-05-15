You’re making the move to 450s. So, like this East/West thing we’ve been in where you guys get to kind of watch each other, what’s your thoughts on your brother going into the outdoor championship? You’ve won that title twice now. You’re moving on, and he’s probably the favorite to win that championship. What’s your thoughts on big bro heading into the summer and what he’s looking to accomplish with the 250 outdoor championship?

He’s just lucky I’m not in 250 still. That’s what the main part is. [Laughs] No, it’s cool. It’s going to be different, that’s for sure. It’s going to take a bit to realize, I feel like at the first round, once he starts getting dressed, I’m going to get dressed also. It’s going to be kind of a different schedule for me throughout the day, so it’s just kind of going to be getting used to that. But I like it. It’s time for a change for me. 250s has started to get pretty repeated for me, the same stuff. So I think it’s time for me to go up. It's going to be fun, exciting. Really exciting to cheer on HJ on 250. It won’t be long until he’s back up on 450. So, it will be good.

Next chapter is coming. Different group of riders, guys you’ve watched, legends, all champions. As you make your way through the 250 class, it’s guys chasing championships, now you’re going to be lined up not only this summer but next year with a gate full of them. What does it look like from your perspective now that challenge that’s coming and obviously the rookie year and what comes with that?

For me it looks like there’s going to be a lot of really good battles. I can tell you that. It’s going to be fun. Outdoors I get to race against my teammate, Chase [Sexton]. That’s going to be exciting. We all know he’s got a lot of speed up his sleeve. It’s going to be exciting. We get to kind of start at the bottom again, like I did going when I first went pro. Start at the bottom and kind of make your way up. I get to start there again and kind of just learn new stuff that you don’t learn while you’re watching TV. So, I’m excited for it. It’s always good to learn more and more stuff, to get my experience a little bit more and better. I’m excited for it. It’s going to be fun. Just go out there and have a fun outdoors and just go from there.