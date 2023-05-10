Brutal sport man. I’m getting a lot of social media comments about all the injured riders. I’m of the opinion that yes, three of fifteen factory riders making every race isn’t good for anyone but it’s not a four-stroke thing. We’ve had years in the ‘90s when we were on two-strokes when most of the factory guys were hurt. In 2003, I remember the series looking just like this, and it was pretty much all two-strokes at that time in supercross. It’s a dangerous sport for sure, shit happens. Look, I’m on the record as saying that front and back chest protection should be mandatory (like MXGP) in our sport to help protect the guys, but it’s not like that move will guarantee our guys to make it through the year.

Something to think about is whether it’s F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, or NHRA Drag Racing, there are rules to limit the horsepower the teams can make. We have 450’s that are high-powered dragsters tuned to such a degree that engineers can fine tune what percentage of fuel is delivered in certain corners on the track. Mistakes by the riders don’t mean anything, because they can literally be stopped in a turn and quad out. There’s no fear of a bike burping or cutting out anymore. You could jump a 450 out of the stadium if the jump was big enough. The riders are able to go faster than ever before, and therefore, hit the ground harder than ever before. Maybe it’s time to limit the power these bikes put out?

To add to this, since the addition of 20-minute main events, with the addition of Futures at some races, the tracks can’t handle the bikes anymore. They’re absolutely beat by the end of the main events. Maybe there’s something we can do there?

But EVEN IF you did all of the above, there will still be injuries during the week and at the races. It’s a dangerous sport no matter what you do. What can you do? Lots of things to discuss when it comes to this, but one thing I think everyone can agree on is, it’s not good for anyone when we have this many stars out of the sport. Well, the only guys it does help is the the privateers who are getting career-best results right now.

Chase Sexton won again, and with ease. He’s going to be crowned your 2023 450SX champion this weekend and, wow. Right? Classy move by Sexton’s Honda HRC Team Manager, Lars Lindstrom, to tell his guys to not celebrate that much on the podium because of the circumstances behind Sexton winning the title. Don't want to disrespect Tomac. Next week though, I’m sure all bets are off.