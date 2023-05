The following press release is from FMF:

FMF is teaming up with Golden Road Brewery to have a SX Finale viewing party at their Anaheim Location.

-Free to the public

-Salt Lake SX Viewing on their large outdoor screen

-FREE FMF Swag Giveaways

-Cold Golden Road Beverages and Great Food

-Exclusive FMF Gnarly Blonde Ale

-5:30 to Close

Location: 2210 E. Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806