The following press release is from 509:

509 Celebrates 5/09 Day with Limited-Edition Collection & Giveaway

Spokane, WA — For 509, like many of us, riding is a way of life. As temperatures rise and the snow season ends, it’s time to transition, get the dirt bikes out and keep riding. 509’s mission, as an industry-leading powersports apparel company, is to be the fuel that enables you to live your passion for adventure and the brands’ official day 5/09 is about just that. Every year on May 9th 509 employees, customers, dealers, athletes and ambassadors celebrate the outdoors and what fuels their passion. This year, 509 is releasing a Limited Edition (LE) dirt collection and has partnered with Gold Creek Lodge for an epic giveaway.

The LE 509 Day speedsta black gold dirt collection features helmets, goggles, jerseys, pants, gloves, t-shirt, and sunglasses. The exclusive checkered black gold color represents 509’s “pin-it-to-win-it” 20-year history expanding across riding categories and developing products for you to enjoy riding.

For this year’s epic giveaway, 509 and Gold Creek Lodge, a full-service dirt bike resort out of Lakeview, ID, have partnered to giveaway a weekend trip in the beautiful Idaho backcountry. The winner will take an all-inclusive dirt bike trip including a four-day bike tour with lodging, meals and bike rental included . Participants can enter to win by making a purchase of any 509 gear on 509 Day (purchases valid on 5/09/2023 only) online at ride509.com or at your local dealer. See details on our website on how to enter to win.

In addition to the collection launch and Gold Creek Lodge giveaway, 509 is hosting a series of Instagram live events throughout the day on their dirt channel @509offroad. Topics covered include a live gear walk through, live dealer visit, Q&A with 509 Dirt athletes, and gear giveaways.

The livestreams will take place on Instagram at 9am, 10am, 12pm, and 3pm on 5/09/2023. For more information about how you can participate and celebrate 509 Day, visit: 509 Day Schedule (ride509.com).