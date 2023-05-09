Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Manufacturers to Provide More Than $9 Million in Contingency for 2023 Pro Motocross

May 9, 2023 2:15pm | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Manufacturers to Provide More Than $9 Million in Contingency for 2023 Season

OEM Contributions Strengthen Historic Purse Structure for Inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the invaluable financial contribution from the seven competing manufacturers contesting the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as GASGASHondaHusqvarnaKawasakiKTMSuzuki, and Yamaha have combined to provide $9,483,725 in contingency for racers this summer. These resources further strengthen the historic level of financial commitment from the OEM’s and organizers for the inaugural season of the SuperMotocross World Championship, which boasts a historic purse structure across the respective seasons of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final.

“Without the unwavering commitment and invaluable investment of the seven manufacturers that help comprise the competitive foundation of the Pro Motocross Championship, our sport would not be in a position to enjoy the success and prominence it does as the preeminent global competition for off-road motorcycle racing,” said Roy Janson, Commissioner of Motocross, MX Sports Pro Racing. “This year signifies the beginning of a new era for Supercross and Pro Motocross with the establishment of the SuperMotocross World Championship, which has allowed organizers and manufacturers to come together and provide more financial resources than ever before for the very racers who lay it all on the line each and every time the gate drops. These athletes stand alone in the sporting world, both in fitness and skill, and the strengthening of purse money and contingency will remain paramount in the effort to showcase the finest motocross talent the world has to offer on the sport’s biggest stage.”

Seven different manufacturers will contest the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship.
Seven different manufacturers will contest the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship. Align Media

The seven manufacturers that will fill the starting gates for the 2023 season represent the impressive global footprint of American motocross, with representation from four different countries in Austria, Japan, Spain, and Sweden. Additionally, the impending addition of England’s decorated Triumph Motorcycles next year will serve to strengthen this presence even more with a record number of OEM’s in competition. The diverse collection of manufacturers is complemented by an even more widespread collection of international racers that represent upwards of 20 different countries. All told, this unique competitive assortment makes the Pro Motocross Championship one of the most globally diverse motorsports series on the planet, featuring world-class athletes from multiple countries all around the world.

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, presented by AMA Pro Racing, will commence on Saturday, May 27, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The 11-round campaign will travel to 10 different states, with visits to iconic venues like Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, RedBud MX, The Wick 338, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.

2023 Motocross Schedule

