Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Insight: Season Validation

Insight Season Validation

May 9, 2023 2:45pm
by:

RJ did it the RJ way. It was tough, but he overcame. At the start of this year the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was facing the immovable object of Jett Lawrence for the 250SX West Region Championship, and as predicted, Jett came out on top. The young Australian needed only a tenth to wrap the title in Denver, and he settled for third, plenty enough to ice it.

Hampshire couldn’t rip the title from the favorite, but he did want to punctuate a good season with at least one win. He had the speed and track position to do it in Denver, but then he made a mistake, hitting neutral, and nearly threw it away. This shot Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen into the lead.

RJ Hampshire taking an off-track excursion after hitting neutral in the main. 
RJ Hampshire taking an off-track excursion after hitting neutral in the main.  Align Media

“Yeah, I told too many people this week that I was going to win tonight,” said Hampshire in the post-race press conference. “I knew I had a shot at it before I made a mistake.”

That’s when RJ went RJ, pushing even harder to overcome.

“I’m pretty sure I actually dropped my times after I made that mistake,” he said. “When I crossed the finish line after the mistake, Levi [Kitchen, leader] was already in that next right hander. I was like, 'Man, I probably lost six seconds.' I knew that next lap was important, I don’t know how much faster it was, but I knew I was able to close that gap back in and it kinda gave me hope. I was like, 'Oh boy, we still have a shot at this.' It was a lot of fun. That mistake made the main event more exciting than it should have been. Just super stoked on the whole day and glad to end the main event on top.”

On this night, Hampshire knew it was time to strike.

“I’ve seen the 18 in front of me way too many times!” he said. “I was so stoked off the start that he was not in front of me. Right there I knew I had a shot. I mean, the way New Jersey ended, I knew that was my last shot [at the title]. But still, the kid had an awesome year and I had nothing for him leading up before tonight. Just super stoked we were able to knock one off before the end of the season.”

RJ Hampshire chases down Levi Kitchen. 
RJ Hampshire chases down Levi Kitchen.  Align Media

Hampshire has been a contender for a long time, but this was only his second career supercross win. It wasn’t a title, but it was easily the best season he’s had indoors. 

“Yeah, it was huge,” he said. “Someone told me it took me seven years to get seven podiums, and this was my sixth of the year. Seems like things have been clicking for me. I love going to the races on weekends, I love my bike, the group we have around me. I really wish I had a little more fight in the championship, but still, an awesome year and an awesome championship so far.”

Next up? RJ confirmed he’s definitely a 250 rider for the foreseeable future, so you know he’ll be gunning for more wins once the AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts in a few weeks. If he gets one, you know it will be done the hard way, because that’s how RJ does it.

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Main Event

May 6, 2023
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1R.J. Hampshire 15:56.11921 Laps44.712 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
2Levi Kitchen 15:57.472+1.35344.963 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 16:17.350+21.23145.342 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Enzo Lopes 16:27.726+31.60745.829 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
5Mitchell Oldenburg 16:32.102+35.98346.196 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
