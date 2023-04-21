More contract news has landed this week as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced this morning that RJ Hampshire has signed an extension to remain with the program through 2025. This is the second two-year extension announced from the Austrian KTM-Husqvarna-GasGas group after Justin Barcia announced his new two-year deal with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas at the Atlanta Supercross last weekend.

Hampshire currently sits second in 250SX West points behind Jett Lawrence but had been moonlighting on a 450 during some of the East Coast rounds so far this year. However, this new deal does not include any talk of movement to a 450 for Hampshire as instead he will remain on the FC 250 for the next two seasons.

With Jett Lawrence and potentially Hunter Lawrence both moving out of the class by season's end, Hampshire certainly factors in to championship discussion in supercross and motocross for the next two years. Currently 27-years-old, Hampshire has already found race winning success indoors and out but now will see this contract extension put the onus on him to deliver the championships that Husqvarna has sought after after Zach Osborne's two 250SX and one 250 class Pro Motocross championships back in 2017 and 2018.