After finishing second place in Denver, Levi Kitchen has now stood on every step of the podium in only his first full season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross (he was injured at the second round in Arlington, Texas, in 2022). Proving to be a quick learner and with another year under his belt, Kitchen should be a title contender in 2024. Our Aaron Hansel caught up with the Washington native after the race to see how his night went.

Racer X: Pretty good day for you. Walk us through it.

Levi Kitchen: It was pretty uneventful. Then in qualifying two I had something going on with my knee, so I pulled off and went and got it worked on. It felt a lot better for the night show so that was good. Then I executed in my heat race, won that, so that was great. In the main I got off to a pretty good start and got to the lead fairly early. I knew RJ [Hampshire] was going to be good. He caught me and we had a little battle, and he ended up framing the double before the whoops, which gave me some time. I got up to those lappers, and I haven’t been in that position very many times. I didn’t execute and I’m a little bit upset over that. Taking the positives though, I mean, second, I can’t be too mad about that. We were close and I look forward to building off that.