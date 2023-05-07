Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Weege Show: The Best and Worst

May 7, 2023 6:45pm | by:

Jason Weigandt's son Lane raced the KTM Junior Supercross for Monster Energy Supercross at Empower Field, and somehow got sixth even though dad barely his time to take him riding. This program is all about the smiles and the amazing experience. On the other end, though, this sport can be so cruel, and it presented the cruelest of exits for Eli Tomac. This one hurt so bad. The Weege Show is presented by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. Use them in your kids bike if he wants to race supercross. 

