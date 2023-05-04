A netted bowl berm is up next before a stadium long rhythm section. The choices come quickly as riders will need to decide if they want to step-on step off exiting the corner or jump to the downside of the tabletop. That choice will tip their hand on how they approach the rest of the section. I am always in favor of tripling from a small jump and downsiding a bigger jump and jumping to the downside of the first tabletop sets that up. They would be able to triple low and fast all the way into the next 90-degree right hander.

The next rhythm spans the width of the stadium and will have riders likely going inside before and after. A simple step-on step-off leads to a potential triple into the next corner but as I mentioned, I believe riders will forego the 3 in lieu of a 2-1 and sticking to the inside.

A small double exiting the prior 90 leads to the only set of whoops and watch for these to be tricky. Traction will likely be low and the dirt will likely be edgy. Riders will want to upshift and keep their RPM low when blitzing these. Wheel spin in Denver whoops leads to unwanted problems and with the ability to gain speed before entry (accelerating down the backside of the prior double), watch for riders to be very easy on the throttle until the end of this set.

A bowl berm meets the end of the whoops and fires riders back over four small, rolling jumps and into the finish line jump.

A tight 180 sends riders down the start straight backwards, passing the mechanics’ area and into a tight right hand 180. The ideal line would be sticking to the inside here but watch for that to depend on traction in this flat corner.

A few small rollers (similar to the jumps before the finish) set riders up to re-enter the first corner and onto lap two.