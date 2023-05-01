Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Last Chance to Donate to PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge This Friday (May 5)

May 1, 2023 10:45am | by:
Last Chance to Donate to PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge This Friday (May 5)

The PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge is back for 2023! You can win a 2023 Yamaha or some other cool prizes!

This is the last week to donate! The race is this Friday.

All money raised goes back to 22 privateers racing the 450SX series, the race will be in Denver on Friday, May 5!

We're doing another privateer challenge like the last few years thanks to the guys at Yamaha.

Just $30 per ticket and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualify in the PulpMX privateer race, happening Friday, May 5th in Denver, Colorado.

*If Winner Is Outside Contiguous 48 United States, They Are Responsible For Logistical Fees

Tickets Are $30

For more information, visit https://pulpmx.com/yamaharaffle/.

Check Out The Full Prize List!

The August 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge

Privateers had a shot at big money with the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge, presented by Blowfish for Hangovers.

Read Now Preview Now
Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now