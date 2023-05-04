Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 22: Wild Nashville SX Recap

May 4, 2023 2:40pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week on SMX Insider Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair recap a wild weekend in Nashville.

It was gold record kind of night for Team Honda HRC as Chase Sexton gets his fourth win of the season and Hunter Lawrence captures his first AMA Supercross Championship. NBC Sports.com Motorsports writer Nate Ryan stops by and looks ahead to the SMX Playoffs in the big interview. In Fowlers Facts, Clinton schools the boys on historic 250 championship seasons.

If you missed the first 21 episodes, watch them below.

