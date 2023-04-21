Jason Weigandt walks and talks at Met Life Stadium for the 2023 edition of Monster Energy Supercross. The series returns to New Jersey for the first time since 2019. The first 250 East/West Showdown of the season awaits with Jett and Hunter Lawrence facing off as fellow points leaders in their respective divisions, and the 450 class continues to offer incredible, unpredictable finishes. Weigandt chats with Eli Tomac, two-stroke hero Jared Lesher, GasGas FunFun rider Justin Barcia, Justin Hill and more for this edition of the show, brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R. Go to powersports.honda.com and check out the same bikes that swept the action last weekend in Atlanta, with Chase Sexton's CRF450R and Hunter Lawrence's CRF250R.