Monster Energy AMA Supercross returned to the Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend and provided the type of racing only a speedway can provide. Chase Sexton was able to make up a lot of points in the 450 class and in the 250 class riders were crashing out, coming back from injury and having career best rides. Long time pro Jason Thomas weighed in on these topics and more from Atlanta.

The track at the Atlanta Motor Speedway was much longer than any track you’d find inside a stadium. With fewer laps being circulated, does the track hold up better? And what effect does that have on the way the guys are able to race?

I think the track typically would hold up better but the rains on Thursday and Friday changed that dynamic. It was really soft throughout the morning qualifying sessions and really didn’t dry too much by main event time. The ruts, bumps, and whoop degradation was evident even on television. Many of the crashes were due to the rain and ever-changing track conditions. If you got a little sendy, you paid a price for it. AC9’s crash in the heat race was a perfect example of the track having limits that you couldn’t broach.

Speaking of the track, the larger space allowed for a different type of build. Was there anything unique you liked about it? And were there any elements you would have liked to have seen done differently?

I felt the track was very challenging. The sheer number of rhythm sections forced riders to stay focused. Losing concentration for a moment almost guaranteed a mistake or missed rhythm section. Several riders mentioned how difficult but important it was to stay locked in.

The only change that could have been made was the whoops. When the very best riders in the world are doubling and tripling, maybe they could have been touched up. I’m usually on the “make it as hard as possible” tangent but I think it took away from the racing a tiny bit in this case.

Nate Thrasher had a big crash on Saturday. We know he’s been riding with a torn ACL, which is something you experienced during your career. Does riding with those types of injuries make it more difficult to ride on the edge?

I hadn’t really seen the knee injury hindering him as of late. He had been very aggressive, and his sprint speed was right at the top of the 250 field. It’s impossible to know if the knee injury or lack of strength associated had anything to do with the crash. That is a real possibility, though, as I was in a constant state of compromise when I raced with this injury (2004 and 2011). With a weaker knee on one side, your other leg needed to pick up the slack and overall, gripping the bike as well wasn’t possible.