Weege Show: The Difference Between MotoGP and Supercross

What's the world's most prestigious motorcycle racing series like in comparison to supercross and motocross? Jason Weigandt got an inside view of the action at the Red Bull MotoGP of the Americas at COTA in Austin, Texas.