Morning Report
It’s race day! We are coming to you live from Atlanta Motor Speedway, about 45 minutes south of downtown Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of today’s Atlanta Supercross. Remember, not only are we on the East Coast time zone, but today’s race is also a day race. What you need to know the most for today: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. Check out the streaming/broadcast schedule for today, as well as the entire race day schedule for full details.
Today’s Atlanta Supercross will be the fifth visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway, which Monster Energy AMA Supercross first visited in 2021. The 2023 event will be the 13th 450SX round of the championship, and the seventh 250SX East Region round.
In the 450SX Class, Eli Tomac enters with a seven-point lead on Cooper Webb as the duo battles for their respective third 450SX title. Chase Sexton is still lingering in third as he looks to close up his 25-point deficit to Tomac. Sexton has ridden well here in the past but he has had costly mistakes as he has yet to win at this venue. Tomac and Webb both have claimed at least one win here at the speedway. Capitalizing on Sexton’s mistake last year was Jason Anderson. In the first four 450SX main events races at this venue entering today, we have seen four different winners (Webb, Roczen, Tomac, and Anderson). Will we see another one today in Sexton, Justin Barcia, or Aaron Plessinger? Or will we see our first repeat winner?
In the 250SX, Hunter Lawrence has been the man to beat this year, as the #96 has claimed five wins in the six races so far. He enters today with a full race-worth points gap back to Nate Thrasher, who is the only other winner in the region so far to date. At the Detroit Supercross on March 18, Thrasher moved to P2 in the standings after a rough night from both Max Anstie (crash in opening lap of the main event) and Jordon Smith (heat race altercation with his teammate and then finishing seventh in the LCQ, missing the main event). Hunter Lawrence claimed the 250SX race win here last year—which was a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown—as he looks to continue his rather dominant season. Thrasher, winner of two of the three races here in 2021, said he was able to ride more during the break than he had been as he continues to navigate the season with an ACL injury. He said he had a good time of riding and testing and looks to go P1 here this weekend. Another rider to note on the Daytona-esque track is Jeremy Martin. He said yesterday he has been riding motocross and is looking forward to racing at this venue for the first time. And one final note is that Jo Shimoda will be making his 2023 season debut after a collarbone injury kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Track walk has been completed, so the first session of the day will be on the track shortly. Check out our press day video below if you missed it.
Free Practice
250SX
Once the free practices sessions began, we got our first glimpse of the varying line selections around the course. The lap times were pretty long—2:10 and longer right off the bat, but once the B and A groups took to the track the lap times started to come down.
Our first look at on track action showed there are some big doubles (which we have seen in previous years), as well as two sand sections, some high speed sections, an off-camber, and the back-to-back whoop sections is tough (although second set is longer and appears to be tougher). Fans are starting to funnel as the sun in shining down.
In the 250SX Group A free practice, it was Jo Shimoda topping the board in his season debut. Shimoda topped the field as Jordon Smith, Hunter Lawrence, Jeremy Martin, and Haiden Deegan rounded out the top five. Smith and Tom Vialle were each P1 in the session at some point before Shimoda eventually claimed the spot. All five of the top riders had their best time on the final lap of the session, so watch for times to keep dropping each session as riders figure out the fast lines and find a rhythm.
250SX Group A Free Practice Results
|Position
|Rider
|Lap Times
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|1:36.299
|2
|Jordon Smith
|1:36.341
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|1:37.009
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|1:37.836
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|1:38.101
450SX
In the 450SX group A free practice session, Eli Tomac’s 1:34.699 was the top time of the session. Tomac was followed closely by Adam Cianciarulo, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb. As with the previous sessions, riders were figuring out lines each lap.
450SX Group A Free Practice Results
|Position
|Rider
|Lap Times
|1
|Eli Tomac
|1:34.699
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|1:35.141
|3
|Jason Anderson
|1:35.156
|4
|Chase Sexton
|1:35.662
|5
|Cooper Webb
|1:35.904
Check out some highlights from the morning free practice sessions, via Tom Journet.