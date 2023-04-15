Today’s Atlanta Supercross will be the fifth visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway, which Monster Energy AMA Supercross first visited in 2021. The 2023 event will be the 13th 450SX round of the championship, and the seventh 250SX East Region round.

In the 450SX Class, Eli Tomac enters with a seven-point lead on Cooper Webb as the duo battles for their respective third 450SX title. Chase Sexton is still lingering in third as he looks to close up his 25-point deficit to Tomac. Sexton has ridden well here in the past but he has had costly mistakes as he has yet to win at this venue. Tomac and Webb both have claimed at least one win here at the speedway. Capitalizing on Sexton’s mistake last year was Jason Anderson. In the first four 450SX main events races at this venue entering today, we have seen four different winners (Webb, Roczen, Tomac, and Anderson). Will we see another one today in Sexton, Justin Barcia, or Aaron Plessinger? Or will we see our first repeat winner?

In the 250SX, Hunter Lawrence has been the man to beat this year, as the #96 has claimed five wins in the six races so far. He enters today with a full race-worth points gap back to Nate Thrasher, who is the only other winner in the region so far to date. At the Detroit Supercross on March 18, Thrasher moved to P2 in the standings after a rough night from both Max Anstie (crash in opening lap of the main event) and Jordon Smith (heat race altercation with his teammate and then finishing seventh in the LCQ, missing the main event). Hunter Lawrence claimed the 250SX race win here last year—which was a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown—as he looks to continue his rather dominant season. Thrasher, winner of two of the three races here in 2021, said he was able to ride more during the break than he had been as he continues to navigate the season with an ACL injury. He said he had a good time of riding and testing and looks to go P1 here this weekend. Another rider to note on the Daytona-esque track is Jeremy Martin. He said yesterday he has been riding motocross and is looking forward to racing at this venue for the first time. And one final note is that Jo Shimoda will be making his 2023 season debut after a collarbone injury kept him sidelined for the start of the season.