Chris Blose, Talon Hawkins, Cullin Park, and Caden Braswell rounded out the top ten. Blose said in the media scrum he was bummed he finished seventh as he was running sixth through most of the race. Hawkins finished third in his heat and then brough home a new career best for his first ever top-ten finish. Braswell did the same.

“It was a sick day,” Hawkins said. “That was my best finish of the year, so I’m really pumped to do it at this [venue]. It was pretty cool. It was definitely different. Felt a little like Daytona, a little bit not like it. It was interesting. It was a fun day.”

Park said he had a rough day from the get go and would not usually be satisfied with a ninth-place finish but he struggled with comfort throughout the day so he was glad to get through the day.

Gage Linville made his second career 250SX main event and bested his 19th from Detroit as the #602 brought home 13th in the speedway.

Although I did not catch it happen, Jeremy Martin suffered a crash about halfway through the main and was rolling with his goggles on his handlebars. Martin would pull into the mechanics' area as his night would be over. The #6 officially recorded 21st. Initial word is Martin is okay.

Tom Vialle and Jace Owen also had early ends to their days. The KTM rider accidently made contact with Coty Schock over the double after the finish line and it would case him to crash hard. The downed #128 machine would catch Jace Owen, who had nowhere to go. Owen would remount and complete five laps before pulling off, but Vialle would not continue on. We checked in with Vialle's mechanic Richard Starling, who said Vialle escaped injury.

The #128 said the following in a post-race release from KTM:

“Today started well for me in finishing second in the Heat, which was a good result, but unfortunately I fell on the first lap of the Main Event and I wasn't able to continue. It was disappointing to have the afternoon end like that, so we will will regroup and look forward to the Showdown next weekend."

After entering the day with a 35-point lead, Hunter Lawrence leaves the seventh round with a healthy points lead of now 45 points with only three remaining 250SX East Region races (two of which are East/West Showdowns). The 250SX East Region will be back in action again next weekend at the East Rutherford Supercross on April 22 for the eighth round of its championship, as well as the first Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. If the #96 is able to get the gap back to P2 up to at least 52 points by the end of next week, Hunter Lawrence could clinch the 250SX East Region Championship two rounds early. Tune in next week as the two 250SX divisions square off.