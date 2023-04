Kris Keefer and his son Aden Keefer hit Glen Helen Raceway last week to ride the 2023 GasGas MC250F Factory Edition machine. These newer GasGas models have now switched over to the same frame geometry that its sister machines of the KTM and Husqvarna had last year. So, what's different about the GasGas to the KTM and Husky? Both Keefers discuss the characteristics of the engine, frame, chassis, and more of this 2023 machine.

Film/photos: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition