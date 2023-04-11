Shane McElrath | 13th overall

Racer X: Okay Shane McElrath you ended up 13th overall tonight, just take me through what it was like out there?

Shane McElrath: Yeah, honestly, I survived. Today was a big day at the track. I feel like at some of the earlier rounds we kind of knocked out qualifying and then today it was like sit around for a little bit and then do qualifying then sit around. Then do a big break before the night show. And dude just waking up super early because of the time change. The three main events, on a track that’s this intense, I am telling you, it's tough. I am on the starting line for the second one like, “God, give me strength. I am so tired right now.” So, honestly for me today was a good day, from qualifying, all three of my practices I had good intensity, I was pretty similar in times. I kept getting better each practice. And my starts are really the biggest downfall for me. I am trying to figure it out and change stuff on the bike, change stuff on my technique. But dude my starts are terrible, for my normal starts. So, I rode super hard to get to 15th in the first one, that was not very good. I ended up 11th in the second one which was a lot better. And it felt like half of the effort riding up there than it was trying to pass like one guy every two laps in the back. Everybody was so close. The last one I was in a good position, probably like twelfth and had a pretty big mistake and went through the Tuff Blox, I don’t know how I didn’t crash but I was gassed at that point. I’m like, “Dude, I am just trying to stay up right now.” So, a lot of positives for me. Results don’t tell the story but I am working on having that happen, so I am excited to get back to work and just get some rest. Today was a big day.

This was obviously the polar opposite of Seattle as far as dirt. So how did the bike feel compared to what you felt in Seattle and today?

Honestly, it was pretty good today. Where we ride in Florida at the Sand Box, it's been hot in Florida the last two weeks, so it's been similar to this. We try to keep water on it but with the heat and the wind it just dries out super bad. So, it's honestly pretty similar and that’s what we practice on all the time. So, it wasn’t super uncomfortable today at all, we made a couple changes throughout the day to the bike that we have kind of needed but really kind of looking for confirmation. So, it's like, “Okay it's definitely time to make some changes” and we made some small changes. And they were good. I raced all three mains on the same set up. I felt pretty good for what it was, I just really need to figure out my starts because that’s where I lose the race pretty much.

Going into these last five rounds, what kinds of goals are you setting for yourself?

Honestly, just keep getting better in qualifying. Today I was 13th overall so if I can get 12th or if I can get 11 or ten. It's like we are all so close, it's getting there earlier in the day. That’s really what helps me build. With good qualifying and starts I can be around the top ten, that’s the ultimate goal. That’s almost an easy goal at this point but I really want to finish the season on a good note. I want to keep racing and those guys who are ahead of me are right in front of me, I just need a little bit more. And a start is going to help out with that a lot. So, I am going to get back to work.