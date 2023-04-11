Fly Racing’s 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh Line Available Now

One of the best values offered in racewear, adult pants are $129.95 and adult jerseys $39.95; youth pants are $119.95 and youth jerseys $37.95. The 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line is available now via Western Power Sports (WPS) dealers, FLYRacing.com, Amazon and eBay.

“We’re committed to quality design that keep both professional racers and off-road enthusiasts cool and comfortable in every riding season,” said Cole Siebler, director of sales, FLY Racing Off-Road/MTB, Western Power Sports. “We’re proud of the superior breathability and durability of the racewear at this unmatched price point.”

FLY Racing supported teams and racers including Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, RJ Hampshire and Chance Hymas will be wearing this Kinetic Mesh line at the final 2023 Monster Energy Supercross events and upcoming Pro Motocross events.

For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.