Fly Racing’s 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh Line Available Now
The following press release is from Fly Racing:
Blaine, MN – FLY Racing, a developer of high-quality apparel and protection gear for powersports, has released its 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line. Just in time for spring and summer riding, the new Kinetic Mesh line is designed with a lightweight, breathable material for hotter weather. Structured for a variety of riders from enthusiasts to the most elite racer, the 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh pants and jerseys are highly durable and fully ventilated.
Product Features
- All new stretch mesh material with improved fit and performance
- Multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility
- Leather heat shield knee panels fastened with high tension, heat resistant DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
One of the best values offered in racewear, adult pants are $129.95 and adult jerseys $39.95; youth pants are $119.95 and youth jerseys $37.95. The 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line is available now via Western Power Sports (WPS) dealers, FLYRacing.com, Amazon and eBay.
“We’re committed to quality design that keep both professional racers and off-road enthusiasts cool and comfortable in every riding season,” said Cole Siebler, director of sales, FLY Racing Off-Road/MTB, Western Power Sports. “We’re proud of the superior breathability and durability of the racewear at this unmatched price point.”
FLY Racing supported teams and racers including Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, RJ Hampshire and Chance Hymas will be wearing this Kinetic Mesh line at the final 2023 Monster Energy Supercross events and upcoming Pro Motocross events.
For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.