Super73 Launches New Colorways, All-New Adventures Series and K1D Kids Bike

The following is from Super73:

Super73 Launches The All-New Adventure Series Featuring An Overall Design Built To Perform In Rugged Conditions

Rider-Inspired Feedback Contributed to the Refreshed Design, Feel, and Finish; Suspension, Eight-Speed Cassettes, Extended Seats, Off-Road Tires, Headlight, Taillight, and Relocated Battery

IRVINE, CA – SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, announced today the launch of its all-new SUPER73 Adventure Series lineup of bikes designed for the outdoors. Based on rider feedback, SUPER73 designed these models for the ultimate explorer by adding standard front suspension across the entire line. Select Adventure Series models boast fully adjustable front and rear suspension to suit riders needs, personalizing the riding experience.

The SUPER73 Adventure Series is packed with state-of-the-art features that will make riding more fun when exploring the outdoors with family and friends. Each SUPER73 Adventure Series model comes standard with more aggressive SUPER73 GRZLY tires, an extended performance seat with gripper vinyl for added comfort, a headlight and rear light, fenders, and the relocation of the battery to the down tube for the S and R models giving them a lower center of gravity for better handling. SUPER73 also implemented the eight-speed cassette as a standard feature on all SUPER73 Adventure Series bikes.

“At SUPER73, we combine thoughtful design with features riders want on our vehicles. It’s a combination of form and function that sets us apart from the competition and the SUPER73 Adventure Series delivers in spades, so we’re excited to announce the new lineup is available now,” said LeGrand Crewse, SUPER73 CEO. “We are huge proponents of listening to our customer feedback, especially from our Super Squad, while understanding the critical details that take our product to the next level. We’re always evolving our product lineup to reach the widest array of riders possible, showcasing a steadfast commitment to current and new customers.”