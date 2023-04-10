The third Supercross Futures premier qualifying event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season took place over the weekend. The Glendale Supercross Futures event saw a return of a handful of riders from the previous two events this season but also brought in few new faces in the mix, including Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco and GasGas’ Mark Fineis. Unfortunately, while riding practice on Friday, KTM’s Preston Boespflug suffered a crash that sidelined him for the remainder of the weekend.
Julien Beaumer (58.987) just edged out Daxton Bennick (59.071) as the overall fastest qualifier. DiFrancesco (59.969), Casey Cochran (59.981), and Trevor Colip (1:01.348) rounded out the top five overall in qualifying ahead of the night show.
Reminder, there are no championship points for these qualifying events. The first four events are qualifying, where the top five main event finishers will qualify for the final main event in Utah at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale. The winner of the finale main event will be crowned the 2023 AMA Supercross Futures champion.
Julien Beaumer Wins Supercross Futures in Glendale
The 2023 Amateur Supercross Racing Program Heats Up at Round 3 of 5
Glendale, Ariz. — Orange Brigade Factory KTM's Julien Beaumer led start to finish at the third race of the Supercross Futures series, an event within the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryder DiFrancesco was just outside of striking distance for the entire 6-minute plus one lap race in front of 55,614 fans inside State Farm Stadium. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick, winner of the first two 250SX Futures Class races this season, earned third place in Glendale.
After qualifying with the fastest lap time, Julien Beaumer grabbed the holeshot when the gate dropped. DiFranceco latched onto Beaumer's rear fender with Daxton Bennick in third. Bennick lost two positions in the second corner as GASGAS Fly Racing's Mark Fineis and Team Green Babbitts Online's Trevor Colip cut under him in a bowl turn. Two minutes into the race Bennick got back into third but had to battle for the spot with Fineis in some exciting race action.
Beaumer kept the throttle pinned as he and DiFrancesco distanced themselves from the pack. The two never got close enough to engage in a true battle for the lead. Both riders negotiated the technical track with skill and composure beyond their years. At the finish Beaumer took the win, DiFrancesco was right behind in second, and Bennick rounded out the podium. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Casey Cochran made a last lap pass through the whoops to grab fourth place, and Fineis finished in fifth in his first Supercross Futures race appearance.
“It was awesome,” Beaumer told Brauer on winning his hometown race. I just got off to a good start and tried to put my laps in and focus on myself. Not worry too much about who was behind me or who was around me and just put smooth and consistent laps in and bring it home.”
“It’s awesome,” Beaumer continued on the Supercross Futures main event being a part of the night show program. “I feel like just being in the atmosphere, being under the lights at night, qualifying is kind of a normal day and then when you come out for the night show the nerves go up. The heart rate jumps, and you definitely get a little spike of energy before the gate drop.”
DiFrancesco had a solid night in his 2023 Supercross Futures debut after a torn thumb ligament sidelined him for the first two events.
“That’s actually a tough question because I never really asked myself that, I just knew I had to come here and just know how good I am, right?” DiFrancesco said about the injury and how he was feeling coming in. “So, I was 95 percent to 100 percent ready, and I tried my best all week. That’s all I could really ask for out of myself. I hit the whoops every lap clean. Never hit a rhythm that was bad. I hit them clean every lap. Honestly, a pretty good weekend for me. Not a win, but just as good."
Bennick, the winner of the first two main events this year, claimed the final spot on the podium. In his first season of competing in this newly structured Supercross Futures format, the #241 remains the only rider to earn a podium in all three main events so far.
“Yeah, I mean I felt like that start was good enough to win from,” Bennick started about his race. “I messed around too much in the beginning, kind of missed a couple of my rhythms and I was battling a bit with some kid [Fineis], so that really messed me up the most. When I got passed that kid, I cased a rhythm, and he got back by me. So, just messing around those first four laps and when I got back by him, I tried to charge my hardest to get back to those guys, but it felt like the blink of an eye and the race was over. I’m happy I’m leaving healthy, and I’ll be ready to fire in New Jersey.”
The amateur racers have one more Supercross Futures event held within Round 14 of Supercross racing in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on April 22nd. Then the young athletes face off to crown the Supercross Futures AMA National Champion at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 13th.
- Supercross
East RutherfordDave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
Saturday, April 22
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|7:43.326
|7 Laps
|1:00.557
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|7:47.249
|+3.923
|1:00.807
|Bakersfield, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|7:50.732
|+7.406
|1:00.910
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Casey Cochran
|8:02.187
|+18.861
|1:01.965
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Mark Fineis
|8:02.807
|+19.481
|1:02.514
|Indianapolis, IN
|GasGas MC 250F
|6
|Parker Ross
|8:08.800
|+25.474
|1:02.141
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Blake Gardner
|8:16.660
|+33.334
|1:03.993
|Canyon Country, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Jaxon Pascal
|8:18.311
|+34.985
|1:04.495
|Hudson, CO
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Slade Varola
|8:25.837
|+42.511
|1:04.517
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Lux Turner
|8:27.467
|+44.141
|1:03.795
|Gardnerville, NV
|KTM 250 SX-F
And check out our full post-race rider reaction video below with a few Supercross Future riders, as well as 250SX and 450SX riders as well.