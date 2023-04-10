The third Supercross Futures premier qualifying event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season took place over the weekend. The Glendale Supercross Futures event saw a return of a handful of riders from the previous two events this season but also brought in few new faces in the mix, including Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco and GasGas’ Mark Fineis. Unfortunately, while riding practice on Friday, KTM’s Preston Boespflug suffered a crash that sidelined him for the remainder of the weekend.

Julien Beaumer (58.987) just edged out Daxton Bennick (59.071) as the overall fastest qualifier. DiFrancesco (59.969), Casey Cochran (59.981), and Trevor Colip (1:01.348) rounded out the top five overall in qualifying ahead of the night show.

We took parts of the press release recap from Feld Motor Sports and added in some notes and a few post-race quotes from Kellen Brauer’s interviews during the media scrum.

Reminder, there are no championship points for these qualifying events. The first four events are qualifying, where the top five main event finishers will qualify for the final main event in Utah at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale. The winner of the finale main event will be crowned the 2023 AMA Supercross Futures champion.

Julien Beaumer Wins Supercross Futures in Glendale

The 2023 Amateur Supercross Racing Program Heats Up at Round 3 of 5

Glendale, Ariz. — Orange Brigade Factory KTM's Julien Beaumer led start to finish at the third race of the Supercross Futures series, an event within the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryder DiFrancesco was just outside of striking distance for the entire 6-minute plus one lap race in front of 55,614 fans inside State Farm Stadium. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick, winner of the first two 250SX Futures Class races this season, earned third place in Glendale.

After qualifying with the fastest lap time, Julien Beaumer grabbed the holeshot when the gate dropped. DiFranceco latched onto Beaumer's rear fender with Daxton Bennick in third. Bennick lost two positions in the second corner as GASGAS Fly Racing's Mark Fineis and Team Green Babbitts Online's Trevor Colip cut under him in a bowl turn. Two minutes into the race Bennick got back into third but had to battle for the spot with Fineis in some exciting race action.