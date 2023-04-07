Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Weege Show: Glendale Preview and new KTM rig tour.

April 7, 2023 9:00pm | by:
Weege Show: Glendale Preview and new KTM rig tour.

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through State Farm Stadium for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, talking to Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, Anthony Rodriguez, Cole Seely and others, and also taking a tour of Red Bull KTM's new hospitality semi. With the points tied, everything is on the line. Will this track favor one rider or another? Plus, we've got a Triple Crown format. Can Jett Lawrence finally win one of those? The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R, which feature track-tuned suspension, point-and-shoot handling, and the kind of low-end power that gets you out of corners quickly, and to the checkered flag even quicker. So check out the brand that's been dominating off-road for over 50 years, all at your local Honda powersports dealer. 

