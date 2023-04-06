Works Connection Pro Launch Start Device and Radiator Braces Now Available for 2023 Yamaha YZ450F

The exact same kit is currently being used by Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper on their Star Racing Yamaha’s. Star Racing demands the best, and we’re glad that they put their trust in Works Connection!

The Pro Launch utilizes a patented spring-less trigger and a Hard Anodized fork ring to deliver positive engagement, consistent release and long-term durability.

Kit also includes a custom aluminum drill guide template, aluminum countersink tool and a detailed template with optional heights of 90,100 & 110mm settings. Kit includes a QR code for downloadable step by step instructions for easy, confident installation.