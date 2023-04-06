Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 18: Glendale SX & Early Pro Motocross Preview with Davey Coombs

April 6, 2023 2:15pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insider is back with original programming as we preview the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross triple crown event in Glendale, Arizona.

MX Sports Davey Coombs stops by for the big interview and bench races with SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair on the state of Supercross and previews the upcoming Pro Motocross campaign. An off week provided the guys a plethora of storylines to break down including 450 tiers after 11 rounds, plus Clinton Fowler joins Jason and Daniel and tells us what it is going to take for 450 racers 1-30 to qualify for the upcoming SMX Playoffs.

If you missed the first 17 episodes, watch them below.

