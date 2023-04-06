Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insider is back with original programming as we preview the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross triple crown event in Glendale, Arizona.

MX Sports Davey Coombs stops by for the big interview and bench races with SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair on the state of Supercross and previews the upcoming Pro Motocross campaign. An off week provided the guys a plethora of storylines to break down including 450 tiers after 11 rounds, plus Clinton Fowler joins Jason and Daniel and tells us what it is going to take for 450 racers 1-30 to qualify for the upcoming SMX Playoffs.

