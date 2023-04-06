KLIM Releases 2023 Off-Road Gear Collections

The following press releases are from KLIM:

KLIM Introduces Exciting New Off-Road Gear Colors, Opens Racer Support

RIGBY, IDAHO – KLIM’s premium off-road motorcycle gear collection continues to improve with new fresh takes on bold, vibrant colors sure to make a splash in 2023.

KLIM continues its legacy of rugged, technical off-road apparel with new colorways for the XC Lite, Mojave and Dakar series. Engineered through testing in the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and race courses, this gear offers durability and functionality that riders have grown to trust.

The XC Lite series for men and women is designed with a particular focus on ventilation and mobility. Engineered with the aggressive trail rider and racer in mind, the XC Lite series puts extra focus on comfort in extremely demanding conditions, where airflow, moisture-wicking materials and highly flexible fabrics can make or break the experience. Leather overlays and strong fabrics in high wear areas optimize durability. Updates to the men’s, women’s and youth XC Lite lines include new colors for jerseys, pants and gloves.

The Mojave series already received a significant update in 2022 with redesigned styling and new highly-durable Karbonite Mesh also found in KLIM’s Induction series of street motorcycle gear to increase mobility and airflow. New for 2023 is a solid black full kit (matching pant, jersey, glove). The popular collection also adds a redesigned Mojave Pro Glove, KLIM’s most durable and vented off-road glove, now in its third generation, with streamlined palm construction for increased comfort, remapped seams for less bulk and improved e-touch function.