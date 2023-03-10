Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Daytona has come and gone, and some would say the series has officially started. Indy is on deck, and with it a three-week swing before a weekend off.

I always liked to break up the season into segments, to compartmentalize the effort. Three in a row to focus on, then a breather before the final stretch into Utah. I felt it helped narrow the focus a bit instead of this gargantuan schedule that was hard to wrap one’s head around.

For Indy and Detroit, the dynamic will be similar. They are domed venues and should have soft, tacky dirt. The whoops will break down, as will the rhythm sections. Riders will need to balance a bit of aggression with an emphasis on maintaining lap times on a deteriorating track. You don’t have to be the fastest rider on lap one or lap five, but if you’re fastest on lap 15 and 20, that will win out.

Seattle will be a bit different and weather dependent, but these two rounds offer enough symmetry to lock into an approach. Find a pace that’s sustainable and look for lines that will develop late. Those are sure-fire ways to succeed when the track is at its worst.

Cooper Webb has been a master of this in recent years, but Tomac has been incredible in the past, too. The one caveat was Tampa, where the sketchy conditions put him in an uncomfortable spot. With outdoor tracks like Seattle, East Rutherford, Nashville, Atlanta, Denver, and Salt Lake City left to run, could we get more inclement weather? Could that be a big championship factor? Time will tell.

My Top Ten Supercrossers of All Time (Matthes)

DC's note: With Eli Tomac moving up to third on the all-time wins list, right between James Stewart (50) and Ricky Carmichael (48) but still well behind Jeremy McGrath (72), Matthes did an interesting Top Ten ranking of the best supercrossers of all time, in his opinion, and posted it in Observations. In case you missed it, we're excerpting that list from the column here.

Here are stats on some notables:

Jeremy McGrath | 7 titles | 72 wins | 42% win percentage

James Stewart | 2 titles | 50 wins | 41% win percentage

Eli Tomac | 2 titles | 49 wins | 32% win percentage

Ricky Carmichael | 5 titles | 48 wins | 42% win percentage

Chad Reed | 2 titles | 44 wins | 18% win percentage

Ryan Villopoto, | 4 titles | 41 wins | 45% win percentage

Ryan Dungey | 4 titles | 34 wins | 25% percent win percentage

Rick Johnson | 2 titles | 28 wins | 28% percent win percentage

Bob Hannah | 3 titles | 27 wins | 32% percent win percentage

Jean-Michel Bayle | 1 title | 16 wins | 28% percent win percentage

Okay, well for me, there’s no doubting McGrath is the best supercross racer of all time. Even if you want to adjust for depth of competition and all that, his win percentage before he retired for a year and came back was OVER 50 percent. Do I think MC and his competitors were in as good of shape as Villopoto and RC? No, I do not. It was a looser era for the guys back then, but you race in the era you race in. That’s the way it was in the 90s. MC has the titles, the wins, and all that. If anyone says McGrath isn’t the best SXer ever, you need to slap them in their face.

The second slot for me would be Stewart. No, he doesn’t have the titles, but he’s got the wins, and I was there, bro—I saw the things James did. He innovated, elevated, and amazed for most of his SX career. Leaving Kawasaki over an energy-drink deal was not the best move for him, and the backward-motor Yamaha he had to ride for a few years wasn’t great. Also, don’t forget, James and Carmichael raced every World SX race in 2006 and Stewart beat him for that title.

Third would be RC. Never a flashy SX guy, he got it done his usual way, with hard work and elite fitness. Carmichael got beat in 1999 and 2000 and then, yeah, never lost again. He’s got the all-time SX podium percentage record as well.

Fourth for me would be Villopoto. He was a bit like RC, in that he wasn’t massively flashy, but look at those records! He hung it up early, also, when he had more wins in him, and maybe more titles. He’s got those titles and that win percentage going for him.

Fifth would be Tomac. He’s going to end up second all-time in SX wins, and he’s looking good for this title right now. He left another couple titles on the table when he was the fastest guy week-to-week but he just had those weirdo rides that cost him points.

Sixth is Chad Reed, who had the unfortunate luck of going up against the number two and three all-time in Stew and RC. On his day, though, he could beat either of them. He took advantage of RC Stew’s injuries to cruise to two titles, and that’s not easy either. His low win percent doesn’t come into play for me because he hung on for a long time and kept racing, and that drags the win numbers down. Plus, Chad’s trademark wasn’t wins so much as brutal consistency. In his prime years he literally could not finish off the podium no matter what happened during the weekend. You have to keep that in perspective when ranking him.

Seventh is Ryan Dungey, who’s got the titles up there but not all the wins he needs. The thing is, to me, he got beat by Villopoto four years in a row, and then he was definitely not the fastest guy in his last two title years, but used his smarts and skills to get it done. [Ed. note: Scoreboard. – AH]

Rick Johnson is next, and I remember being at the race where he passed Hannah in all-time SX wins. It seemed like the sky was the limit for him, but that was it: he lost the next week when he fell late while leading and then broke his wrist. He never won another SX again. Also, the ’87 title was probably his if he didn’t knock himself out at round one and then break some fingers later on.

Bob Hannah was, by all accounts, the fastest rider in ’83, and maybe ’84, on factory Honda, but he kept getting hurt. He was, of course, the guy in the late ’70s, and there was no end in sight for his winning until he broke his lower leg water-skiing.

Knocking on the door are Webb (2 titles, 21 wins) Jeff Ward (2 titles, 20 wins), and Jean-Michel Bayle. They’re all legends, for sure. JMB, especially, doesn’t get mentioned enough because he retired really early, so the numbers aren’t impressive. Ask anyone who raced him how good he was, though. And yes, it’s amazing Damon Bradshaw NEVER won a 450SX title.

Okay, those are my rankings.

MXGP-TV Trivia (DC)

With the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship starting this weekend in Argentina, Racer X Online is once again partnering with MXGP-TV for the season, which means we have a few MXGP Video Passes to give away. You can watch all the action from the 2023 season, as well as Team USA try to defend its title in the ’23 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations from Ernée, France, in October. If you were to purchase the package, it's a $130 value! We are asking one MXGP-related Trivia Question here each week, making sure the winners are true students of motocross here and abroad. The first person to correctly answer in the comments below will get the MXGP Season Pass.

Last week’s question was a hard one: There is just one rider who managed to win both the first 125/250 moto he entered and the first 250/450 moto he entered in AMA Pro Motocross. Who is he?

PHOTO Jean-Michel Bayle at the '89 Unadilla 500 National. (photo by Thomas Veety)

After many good guesses, ranging from Pierre Karsmakers to James Stewart to Eli Tomac. we finally got a winner later in the week when "racertrackrichie" correctly guessed Jean-Michel Bayle. JMB won the first moto (and overall) of the ’89 250 National at Gatorback, as well and the first 125 National moto at Gatorback in 1990. In between he finished second in his first 500 National moto at Steel City '89—but that hint would have made it much easier. Congrats to racetrackrichie on the win here. Please send me your email address so we can get you the code for free MXGP-TV coverage all year long!

Now for this week's question, which has two parts: In the history of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which goes back to 1957, which manufacturer has won the most world titles in a row, and in which class? Post your answers in the comments below, and the first correct answer gets the one-year MXGP-TV subscription.